Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC – Get Rating) dropped 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 124,342 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 269,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESGC. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Eros STX Global by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,229,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 225,342 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Eros STX Global by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eros STX Global by 2,451.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 132,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127,653 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

