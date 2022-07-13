Erica J. Rogers Sells 30,000 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $1,213,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at $9,934,045.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SILK stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.46. The company had a trading volume of 288,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,769. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.39. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.38%. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SILK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,786,000 after purchasing an additional 306,577 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,333,000 after purchasing an additional 63,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 42.0% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,153,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,927,000 after purchasing an additional 636,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,364,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

