Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,029.78

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,029.78 ($12.25) and traded as low as GBX 994 ($11.82). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,020 ($12.13), with a volume of 93,690 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £470.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,933.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,024.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,162.31.

About Ergomed (LON:ERGO)

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.

