Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 13th (AHEXY, CCHGY, CKNHF, CPXWF, CRNCY, ENQUF, EXPGY, FINGF, HNTIF, NGD)

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, July 13th:

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 35 to CHF 32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,475 ($29.44) to GBX 2,525 ($30.03).

Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,655 ($43.47) to GBX 3,370 ($40.08).

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$48.50 to C$49.00.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$46.00.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$46.00.

Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 243 ($2.89) to GBX 245 ($2.91).

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 41 ($0.49) to GBX 42 ($0.50).

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,800 ($45.20) to GBX 3,250 ($38.65).

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$40.00.

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.21).

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 455 ($5.41) to GBX 400 ($4.76).

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.00.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial to C$22.00.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €55.00 ($55.00) to €50.00 ($50.00). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$83.00 to C$80.00.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from €182.00 ($182.00) to €162.00 ($162.00). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($8.33) to GBX 590 ($7.02).

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 110 to SEK 95. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$51.00.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$51.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$97.00 to C$93.00.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$146.00 to C$140.00.

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €16.20 ($16.20) to €15.50 ($15.50). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 82 ($0.98) to GBX 83 ($0.99).

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus to C$2.25.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $60.00.

