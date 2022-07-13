Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 13th (AHEXY, CCHGY, CKNHF, CPXWF, CRNCY, ENQUF, EXPGY, FINGF, HNTIF, NGD)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, July 13th:

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 35 to CHF 32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Get Adecco Group AG alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,475 ($29.44) to GBX 2,525 ($30.03).

Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF)

had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,655 ($43.47) to GBX 3,370 ($40.08).

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$48.50 to C$49.00.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$46.00.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$46.00.

Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 243 ($2.89) to GBX 245 ($2.91).

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 41 ($0.49) to GBX 42 ($0.50).

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,800 ($45.20) to GBX 3,250 ($38.65).

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$40.00.

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.21).

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 455 ($5.41) to GBX 400 ($4.76).

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.00.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial to C$22.00.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €55.00 ($55.00) to €50.00 ($50.00). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$83.00 to C$80.00.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from €182.00 ($182.00) to €162.00 ($162.00). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($8.33) to GBX 590 ($7.02).

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 110 to SEK 95. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$51.00.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$51.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$97.00 to C$93.00.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$146.00 to C$140.00.

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €16.20 ($16.20) to €15.50 ($15.50). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 82 ($0.98) to GBX 83 ($0.99).

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus to C$2.25.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $60.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.