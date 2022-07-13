Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $7.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $620.74. 2,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.47. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $662.03 and a 200 day moving average of $708.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 228.78%.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $841.50.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

