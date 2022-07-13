Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Down 92.7% in June

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the June 15th total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 588,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Epiroc AB (publ) stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 473,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,029. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.28. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29.

EPOKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 205 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 215 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Epiroc AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.29.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

