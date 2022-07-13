ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSYGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the June 15th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:XNGSY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.40. 6,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,649. ENN Energy has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $92.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.0256 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

