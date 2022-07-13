Energo (TSL) Price Up 6.4% This Week

Energo (TSL) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last week, Energo has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Energo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Energo has a market capitalization of $115,879.51 and approximately $8,980.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Energo Coin Profile

Energo is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

