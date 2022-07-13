Elrond (EGLD) Trading Down 6.6% This Week

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 13th. Elrond has a market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $59.26 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elrond has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $50.76 or 0.00257746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00091516 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00016349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00043791 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008045 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 22,567,739 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

