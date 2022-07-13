Element Wealth LLC Sells 1,619 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Element Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.00. The stock had a trading volume of 146,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,604. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.51. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

