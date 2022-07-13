Element Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI)

Element Wealth LLC lowered its position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,070 shares during the period. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF comprises about 1.4% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Element Wealth LLC owned about 1.68% of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $743,000.

NYSEARCA FIDI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.58. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,748. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52.

