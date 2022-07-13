Element Wealth LLC Has $261,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 8,348.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,458. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.91. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $81.26 and a one year high of $107.46.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

