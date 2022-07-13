Element Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Element Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 919.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.51. 3,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,871. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.16. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $78.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

