Element Wealth LLC Buys 143 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,388,336,000 after acquiring an additional 240,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,801,122,000 after acquiring an additional 186,814 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $924,189,000 after acquiring an additional 48,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $680,947,000 after acquiring an additional 96,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,445 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.23.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.07. 37,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,045. The company has a market capitalization of $117.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.59 and its 200 day moving average is $190.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.96 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

