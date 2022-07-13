EFG International (OTCMKTS:EFGXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

EFG International (OTCMKTS:EFGXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of EFG International stock opened at 7.33 on Wednesday.
About EFG International (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EFG International (EFGXY)
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for EFG International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EFG International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.