EFG International (OTCMKTS:EFGXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

EFG International (OTCMKTS:EFGXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of EFG International stock opened at 7.33 on Wednesday.

EFG International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, wealth management, and asset management services. It offers investment solutions, including discretionary mandates, structured products, trading services, and Islamic solutions; wealth and trust services; credit and financing services, such as property and investment finance; and eBanking services, including mobile banking and security services.

