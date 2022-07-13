E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. E2open Parent had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 38.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. E2open Parent updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE ETWO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.58. 38,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,386. E2open Parent has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETWO. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other news, Director Eva F. Huston sold 15,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $112,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,912 shares in the company, valued at $397,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,390.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $520,050 in the last 90 days. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in E2open Parent by 69.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in E2open Parent by 53.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

