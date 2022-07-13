Dynamite (DYNMT) Market Capitalization Achieves $4,478.05

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 12th. Dynamite has a market cap of $4,478.05 and $29,677.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.68 or 0.00412199 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000188 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000716 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.96 or 0.02105368 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.