Dusk Network Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (DUSK)

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000540 BTC on exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $42.72 million and $4.09 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dusk Network Profile

DUSK is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,078,542 coins. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

