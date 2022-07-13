Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.47

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 4224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

The company has a market cap of $866.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92.

Dundee Precious Metals ( OTCMKTS:DPMLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

About Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

