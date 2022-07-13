DragonVein 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9.00 (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $646,961.61 and $9.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,693.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.00504750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00255297 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00013865 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.