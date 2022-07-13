DeltaChain Market Cap Reaches $272,093.75 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 13th. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.93 or 0.00433819 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000380 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000684 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.31 or 0.02056408 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005501 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.