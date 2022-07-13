DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 109,841 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 472,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,841 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $58,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 28.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KMB opened at $135.28 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.