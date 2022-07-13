DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,804 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.13% of Waste Management worth $84,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 22,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $151.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.41. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

