DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $103.15 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,583 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.05% of United Parcel Service worth $103,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,347,344,000 after buying an additional 403,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,443,951,000 after buying an additional 260,465 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,004,000 after buying an additional 46,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,872,413,000 after buying an additional 370,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS opened at $179.37 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.26.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.58.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

