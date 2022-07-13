DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) 1-Day Volume Hits $123,629.00

DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars.

