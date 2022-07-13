DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DCP. Evercore ISI raised DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised DCP Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

NYSE:DCP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.92. 379,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,878. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $39.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.89.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 710,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,516,000 after purchasing an additional 208,637 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 654,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,952,000 after purchasing an additional 102,436 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,865,000 after purchasing an additional 391,216 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the period. 33.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DCP Midstream (Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.