Curecoin (CURE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $514,954.64

Curecoin (CURE) traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 12th. Curecoin has a market cap of $514,954.64 and approximately $1.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Curecoin has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00027623 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00245139 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000983 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 27,383,990 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Curecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

