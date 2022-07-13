Cryptonovae (YAE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,725.00

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $12,725.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00108091 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00017952 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,465,953 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

