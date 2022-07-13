Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.14

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and traded as low as $14.19. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 94,475 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $91.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 223.79% and a net margin of 91.09%. The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.47%. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 268.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $780,000. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

