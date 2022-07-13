Crew Capital Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,090 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,675. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.70 and a 200-day moving average of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.30 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.12.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

