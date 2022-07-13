Crew Capital Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.3% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $285.47. 5,099,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,782,048. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

