Crew Capital Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,224 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,371,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,588,000 after purchasing an additional 693,955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.97. 9,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,691. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $84.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

