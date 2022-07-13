Credit Suisse Group Lowers Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $400.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $620.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.57.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $314.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -71.59 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $990.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.59.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($2.21). The firm had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total value of $129,612.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,306.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Boston Beer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 4.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Boston Beer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.