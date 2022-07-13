CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.82 Per Share

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.82 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s previous dividend of $1.26. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:CYN traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 149 ($1.77). The stock had a trading volume of 101,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a 52 week low of GBX 123.75 ($1.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 232.08 ($2.76). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 192.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 188.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.66 million and a PE ratio of 248.33.
About CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (Get Rating)
