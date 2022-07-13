CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.82 Per Share

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.82 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s previous dividend of $1.26. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:CYN traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 149 ($1.77). The stock had a trading volume of 101,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a 52 week low of GBX 123.75 ($1.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 232.08 ($2.76). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 192.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 188.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.66 million and a PE ratio of 248.33.

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

