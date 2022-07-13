Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,509 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.7% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $487.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,274. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $404.70 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.37. The company has a market cap of $215.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.