CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc Sells 335 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,473,701 shares in the company, valued at $996,949,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 5,581 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $848,312.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 40 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

Shares of CorVel stock traded down $5.39 on Tuesday, reaching $144.90. 41,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,422. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.94. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $129.19 and a 1-year high of $213.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.51.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 10.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CorVel by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

