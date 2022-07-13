Corra.Finance (CORA) 1-Day Volume Hits $128.00

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. In the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001896 BTC on exchanges. Corra.Finance has a market cap of $554,618.21 and approximately $128.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Corra.Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00104832 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00017278 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Corra.Finance Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Buying and Selling Corra.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Corra.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Corra.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Corra.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Corra.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.