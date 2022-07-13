Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) versus Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Critical Contrast

Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO – Get Rating) and Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Coro Global and Vertex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coro Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Vertex 1 1 4 0 2.50

Vertex has a consensus target price of $20.42, indicating a potential upside of 88.69%. Given Vertex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vertex is more favorable than Coro Global.

Volatility and Risk

Coro Global has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertex has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Coro Global and Vertex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coro Global N/A N/A N/A Vertex -0.93% 12.70% 4.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of Vertex shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of Vertex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coro Global and Vertex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coro Global N/A N/A -$5.52 million ($0.18) -0.01 Vertex $425.55 million 3.79 -$1.48 million ($0.02) -541.00

Vertex has higher revenue and earnings than Coro Global. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coro Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vertex beats Coro Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coro Global (Get Rating)

Coro Global Inc. develops and commercializes financial technology products in the United States and the District of Columbia. It offers Coro, a mobile application that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange the United States dollars and gold; and Financial Crime Risk Management, an integrated anti-money laundering/know your customer onboarding and transaction monitoring solution that provides an integrated compliance solution for compliance departments. The company was formerly known as Hash Labs Inc. and changed its name to Coro Global Inc. in January 2020. Coro Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Vertex (Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. Vertex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

