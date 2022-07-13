Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Core & Main stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 21.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $32.54.

In other Core & Main news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $57,512.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $794,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

