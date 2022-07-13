Convex Finance Price Tops $6.06 on Exchanges (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 13th. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $391.94 million and $14.92 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for about $6.06 or 0.00030796 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005078 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00100639 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00017974 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00171643 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 91,980,788 coins and its circulating supply is 64,673,029 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

