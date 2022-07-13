Contrasting Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Edison International has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heliogen has a beta of 3.42, meaning that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500.

87.9% of Edison International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Heliogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Edison International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Heliogen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Edison International and Heliogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edison International $14.91 billion 1.59 $925.00 million $1.53 40.71 Heliogen $8.80 million 45.13 -$137.40 million N/A N/A

Edison International has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

Profitability

This table compares Edison International and Heliogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edison International 4.22% 12.27% 2.63% Heliogen N/A -205.70% -75.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Edison International and Heliogen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edison International 0 4 3 0 2.43 Heliogen 0 2 0 0 2.00

Edison International presently has a consensus target price of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.61%. Heliogen has a consensus target price of $7.88, indicating a potential upside of 275.00%. Given Heliogen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heliogen is more favorable than Edison International.

Summary

Edison International beats Heliogen on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Edison International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 55 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system consists of approximately 39,000 circuit-miles of overhead lines, approximately 31,000 circuit-miles of underground lines, and 800 substations. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, California.

Heliogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

