Conceal (CCX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,012.00

Conceal (CCX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last week, Conceal has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $2,012.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.0885 or 0.00000456 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,380.37 or 0.99910759 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00040247 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00207881 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00240638 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00108646 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00063491 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,399,793 coins and its circulating supply is 12,657,674 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.