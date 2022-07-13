Comparing Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) & Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD)

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) and Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Offerpad Solutions has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares Redfin and Offerpad Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redfin -7.31% -53.87% -8.07% Offerpad Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Redfin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Offerpad Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Redfin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.3% of Offerpad Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Redfin and Offerpad Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redfin 1 13 1 0 2.00 Offerpad Solutions 0 3 5 0 2.63

Redfin currently has a consensus target price of $26.23, suggesting a potential upside of 205.01%. Offerpad Solutions has a consensus target price of 8.78, suggesting a potential upside of 283.31%. Given Offerpad Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Offerpad Solutions is more favorable than Redfin.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Redfin and Offerpad Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redfin $1.92 billion 0.48 -$109.61 million ($1.62) -5.31 Offerpad Solutions $2.07 billion 0.27 $6.46 million N/A N/A

Offerpad Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Redfin.

Summary

Offerpad Solutions beats Redfin on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redfin (Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. Redfin Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Offerpad Solutions (Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.