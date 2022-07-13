Colony Family Offices LLC Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after buying an additional 112,994 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,942,000 after buying an additional 106,939 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after buying an additional 282,632 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,965,000 after buying an additional 92,255 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.35. 789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,317. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.46.

