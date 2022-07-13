Coldstack Market Cap Hits $218,373.47 (CLS)

Coldstack (CLS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coldstack has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $218,373.47 and approximately $187,581.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coldstack alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00107554 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00017787 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.