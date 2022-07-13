Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given New GBX 2,525 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,475 ($29.44) to GBX 2,525 ($30.03) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CCHGY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,800 ($21.41) to GBX 1,900 ($22.60) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,700 ($20.22) to GBX 1,850 ($22.00) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,642.43.

CCHGY stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.79. 13,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $39.23.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

