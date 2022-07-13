CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Tops $0.43 on Top Exchanges

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 45% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00002168 BTC on major exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $593.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000260 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009887 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,863,749 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

