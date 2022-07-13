CKW Financial Group Sells 548 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CKW Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 10,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

T traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 346,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,436,320. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $145.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

