CKW Financial Group Purchases 743 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CKW Financial Group boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 0.1% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in NIKE were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.73. 128,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,508,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.35. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.