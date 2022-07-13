CKW Financial Group Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CKW Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $22.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $721.66. The stock had a trading volume of 742,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,607,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $747.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $721.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $873.79. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tesla from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $870.70.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

